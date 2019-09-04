Kangana Ranaut REQUESTS Jayalalithaa Biopic Makers To Title It As ‘Thalaivi’ Across All Languages, Here’s Why!

Earlier this year, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will headline Jayalalithaa biopic. The film was titled Jaya in Hindi with its Tamil and Telugu counterparts being called Thalaivi.

However, the leading lady Kangana Ranaut recently had a change of heart with regards to the film’s title and requested the makers to use the name Thalaivi across, out of respect to the ancient language.

A source close to the developments revealed, “Director AL Vijay and the team had refrained from using Thalaivi as the title since they felt that the word would alienate audience beyond the South belt. However, Kangana recently had a word with the makers and pointed out that Bollywood films have often had titles that may not be necessarily Hindi, but have stayed true to the film’s milieu. An example being Kai Po Che (2013), that derived its title from the Gujarati phrase and went wonderfully with the story.”

The actor reportedly told the makers that the Hindi version should bear the same title as the Tamil and Telugu offerings, and suggested that a tagline could be added with ‘Jayalalithaa’ or ‘Jaya’ in it so that there is no room for confusion regarding the film’s subject. The makers are considering her recommendation. Kangana has also been diligently preparing for the role, and it was recently revealed that she will also shoot a grand retro song for the film, which will feature more than 100 dancers. The film will go on floors in end of October.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!