Actress Preity G Zinta reunited with her ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ co-star Priyanka Chopra, as the two attended the concert of Jonas Brothers’ in the United States.

Taking to Instagram, Preity who is an avid social media user, shared a Reel video wherein we get the glimpse of the concert which was held in Los Angeles, California.

In the video, we can see the stadium is fully crowded, and the audience is cheering for the singers. Preity was seen wearing a black top, which she paired with a skirt, while Priyanka donned a sleeveless black dress, and kept her hair straight. The two can be seen enjoying and grooving to the tunes of the songs sung by Nick, Joe and Kevin.

Preity captioned the video as: “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting”.

Fans wrote in the comment section: “It’s always good to see you both getting clicked together. My most favorite actresses”, “You take us back to the era of Veer Zara”, and “Looks like a fun event Gotta love concerts”.

Priyanka got married to American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy.

On the work front, Preity was last seen in 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in ‘Citadel’, and ‘Love Again’. She next has ‘Heads of State’ in the pipeline.

