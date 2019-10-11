SHOCKING! Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink Leaked Online

Bad news for the Team The Sky Is Pink as the latest reports claim that the film has been leaked online. Yes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar starrer released today and is now available on the internet through pirated means.

The film that is being praised is leaked on a pirated site. It landed on the site just in few hours after its release. This is the second incident of a film getting leaked within a day from its release in October. Last week Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR got leaked online in a day.

Now the question that pops up is will the film suffer because of the leak? Only time will tell.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is based on a real-life story. The film is focuses on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who battled with pulmonary fibrosis and lost her life at the age of 18. The film traces the journey her family had and the struggles they had to go through. It stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Farhan, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal parts. The film released today (October 11) and is getting nice reviews from the critics and the audience as well.

We hope the film is taken down from the pirated site. It is receiving good reviews and deserves to be seen in theatres.

