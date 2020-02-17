Prabhas Manages To Bag His First Ever Bollywood Award For Saaho

Prabhas has always come up with the best of content and action sequences never fails to wow the audiences with his on-screen performances. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the magnum opus Saaho which was a super hit nation-wide. Fans loved the on-screen pairing of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Prabhas received his first Bollywood award recently.

Prabhas bagged the “Bollywood Business Awards Highest Grossing Male Debut for Saaho” which marks as the actors first Bollywood award.

The Saaho fever is still going strong and the movie released overseas in Japan on 27th January 2020. The audiences were in love with the movie because of its stunning action sequences with the element of love added to it.

Prabhas has always proved that the actor doesn’t step back when it comes to trying out new things and always steps out of his comfort zone and gives his all.

Prabhas’ next movie is again going to be a Pan-India release and will see Pooja Hegde with the actor.

The movie will be produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV creations. The movie will be directed by Radha Krishna in Telugu and will be simultaneously dubbed in other languages.

The actor not only enjoys a pan-India fanbase but fans always go gaga when the actor is on-screen. Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with Saaho and took the fans for a thrill ride with the amazing storyline and action sequences.

