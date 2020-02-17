Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Is 3rd In Koimoi’s Filmometer; Will Film’s Success Help Him To BEAT The Topper Varun Dhawan?

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s take on homosexuality in upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is surely grabbing all the attention amongst movie buffs and seems like it will be a valuable addition to his career, both commercially and critically.

Speaking about our dedicated ‘Koimoi Box Office Filmometer’ section, Ayushmann Khurrana is the 3rd most successful Bollywood actor as far as success ratio is concerned. In all, he has delivered 13 films out of which 10 are proved to be fruitful at the ticket windows. His success ratio is 76.92%.

Check out Ayushmann’s filmometer below:

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 76.92% (6 + 2 + 2 + 0)/13 x 100

Total Releases Super Hit Hit Plus Average Flop Losing Overseas Hits 13 6 2 2 0 3 0 2 Vicky Donor Nautanki Saala Bewakoofiyaan Dum Laga Ke Haisha Hawaizaada Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Bareilly Barfi Meri Pyaar Bindu AndhaDhun AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Badhaai Ho Article 15 Dream Girl Bala

Ranveer Singh is at the 2nd spot with an impressive success ratio of 83.33%, while Varun Dhawan is rocking at the top with 91.66% success.

Even if Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan turns out to be a success, Ayushmann’s ratio will rise to 78.57%, which is way below the numbers of both Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Nevertheless, Ayushmann’s winning streak has definitely established him as one of the highly bankable stars in the industry.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana recently said that he was sold to filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and director Hitesh Kewalya’s vision for “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” because they wanted to make it a quintessential Bollywood movie and not approach it as a cause film.

Ayushmann clears the air saying that it will be incorrect to call the film a “serious”, “message film” because it is not.

