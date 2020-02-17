Sonam Kapoor Slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For His Divorce Remark, Calls It’s A Regressive Foolish Statement

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his recent statement made a comment about divorce that is now being termed as regressive. While there has been an uproar against the comment over the social media, actress Sonam Kapoor has slammed the RSS chief by calling his comments foolish and below is what she has to say.

Bhagwat was addressing the RSS workers in Ahmedabad on February 16, when he said that divorce cases are more prevalent in educated and affluent families. He even went on to say that education and affluence brings arrogance which leads to the family falling apart.

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to lash out at Bhagwat and wrote, “Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements.”

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

According to PTI, Bhagwat’s exact words were, “Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family.”

He also expressed that a Hindu Society must be “virtuous and organised”, adding that “when we say society, it is not only men. A society is the one which gets its identity due to its sense of belonging.”

