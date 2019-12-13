Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday To Now Make Her Digital Debut?

Ananya Panday may only be one film old, but the actress is already a social media sensation for her fashion choices. And now, ever since her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, audiences and critics are lauding the petite actress for her acting chops. But now, the actress is already wanting to make her digital debut!

Joining the slew of actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Vivek Oberoi, Ananya Panday has been quoted by Asian Age, “I would love to be a part of something like Ghost Stories. I am not averse to digital; my dad (Chunky Panday) is also gone into it. I am just waiting for the right opportunity, I don’t want to jump into it without thinking.”

The star-kid further went on to say, “I think it is amazing because the audience is evolving so much, they are so greedy for the content, which is great. I am proud of the mainstream actors who are moving to the digital space and not shying away from it.” Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Ananya has already been offered some projects but there is nothing that has excited her enough.

On the professional front in the meantime, Ananya just saw a release in Pati Patni Aur Woh that also featured Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. The actress is now gearing up for Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

