Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter Performs A High-Octane Car Stunt Without Using A Body Double

When it comes to energy, passion, and love for cinema, actor Ishaan Khatter doesn’t hold back. The youth icon will soon be seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Pandey and is giving his all to the film. He is working hard to an extent that he also did a high octane car stunt on his, without using any body double.

The actor has performed a risky chase sequence in thin lanes of Mumbai’s Dongri area, which is known to be congested and has really thin bylanes.

A source close to the development said, “The stunt actor was not able to get the chase sequence right. Ishaan stepped up and drove a hand gear Fiat in the thin lanes of Dongri. It wasn’t easy to drive that car in such thin lanes in reverse gear, but he did it perfectly.”

Ishaan made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s Iranian film Beyond The Clouds, a high point for any newcomer. He later made his acting debut in Dhadak, which got his performance praise from cinema lovers.

He will also be seen in Mira Nair’s adaptation of the book A Suitable Boy alongside Tabu.

