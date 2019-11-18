Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Recreate ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ In Their Own Quirky Version

The Good Newwz trailer is all set to unveil in a while and honestly, we can’t keep calm! But just like us, Akshay Kumar along with Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have been waiting for something. It is Kareena Kapoor Khan to arrive at the event. To kill time, Akshay and Kiara recreated Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’s step and it’s entertaining as it can ever get.

Akshay took to Twitter to share a video where he along with Kiara could be seen recreating the hit song as they sync their winks to the sound of the gunshot. One can’t help but notice their cute faces turned like a fish’s mouth. Soon after, Diljit comes into the frame and announces the trailer of their movie is to be announced soon. To the ones wondering where Kareena Kapoor Khan was, she was late for the event and the trio was waiting for her, as mentioned by Akki in his caption.

Akshay Kumar captioned the video as, “Waiting to go for the #GoodNewwzTrailer launch and practising our version of ‘Ankhiyon se goli maarein’, while we wait for Bebo.’

With such awesome chemistry just on the floors, one can’t help but think what Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani would have on the plate with Laxmmi Bomb.

Waiting to go for the #GoodNewwzTrailer launch and practising our version of ‘Ankhiyon se goli maarein 🙊😂’ ,while we wait for Bebo.’ #GoodNewwz coming soon! #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/8h4sSssBTS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the trailer of Good Newwz released a while back and left the viewers in splits. Rave reviews for the cast are already storming the internet.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!