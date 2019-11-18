Good Newwz Trailer OUT! Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & The Ladies’ Sperm Confusion Is ‘Goof Up’ Of The Season

Post treating the fans with the character posters of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh’s Good Newwz, here’s another treat ready for the fans. The makers have unveiled the poster a while ago, and honestly it’s way more hilarious than we expected it to be!

The Good Newwz trailer showcases how Akshay-Kareena on one hand and Diljit-Kiara on the other hand opt for alternative options to have a child, but issues occur in when their sperms exchange during the IVF process due to similar surnames. The trailer is backed by the right set of punches, a tremendous background score and perfect portrayal by the cast.

With the trailer ticking our funny bones right as expected, Good Newwz further intrigues us to the full package of laughter and amusement that in store for us. Are y’all equally excited too?

Check out the Good Newwz trailer below:

Three official posters of Good Newwz were unveiled on Thursday.

In one poster, Akshay and Diljit are seen squeezed between the baby bumps that Kareena and Kiara flaunt.

Sharing one of the posters, Akshay took to social media and wrote a hilarious caption: :”Squeezing in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way.”

Akshay also shared that “goof-ups are bound to multiply” with the movie.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27.

