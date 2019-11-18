Asuran Reunion: Manju Warrier Shares A Selfie With Dhanush & Ken Karunaas

Mollywood actress Manju Warrier, who is quite active on Instagram, took everyone by surprise yesterday. The actress shared an adorable selfie with her Asuran co-actors Dhanush and Ken Karunaas.

Manju who made her debut in Kollywood with Asuran shared the selfie along with a caption with their character names from the film.

Her caption read: “Sivasami reunites with Pachaiamma and Chidambaram 😍”

The actors in the picture can be seen posing happily with all smiles.

Talking about Asuran, the film had Dhanush and Manju playing a married couple, and Ken as their son.

The film which released in October was a runaway hit. The Dhanush starrer went on to garner 100 crores at the box office that too in a time span of fewer than 2 weeks.

Asuran is based on the novel Vekkai written by Sahithya Academy Award winner Poomani.

Asuran has Dhanush in dual roles, as the actor is playing the role of father and son in the action venture. The Dhanush starrer was helmed by Vetrimaaran. It is been produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under the V Creations production company. The music for the action drama was composed by G.V Prakash Kumar.

Apart from Dhanush, Manju, and Ken, Asuran also stars veteran actor Prakash Raj along with others in pivotal roles.

