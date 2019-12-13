Ghost Stories Trailer Out! Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary Give Friday The 13th A Squeaky Twist

After the successful run of Lust Stories, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee have reunited to bring some really spooky stories with Ghost Stories. Actors including Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Shobita Dhulipala are part of this fright journey and the makers have finally shared the trailer of what’s coming ahead.

Celebrating Friday The 13th, the makers decided to give a sneak peek of the spine chilling experience with the trailer. Sharing the tweet on social media, Karan Johar wrote, “Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest… presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou.”

The trailer begins with a happy marriage between Avinash Tiwary’s character and Mrunal Thakur’s character. Things take a turn when Avinash starts talking to his grandmother’s ghost. The scene shifts to Janhvi Kapoor, who essays the role of a caretaker. She shifts to a new house to take care of an old lady. Shobita Dhulipala, who is pregnant and lives with his small nephew. Things take a wild turn and you get to see some really spooky things that will give you goosebumps.

Talking about Ghost Stories, the anthology is comprised of four short films helmed by star directors, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap. It is an edge-of-the-seat psychological drama that deals with loss, fear and their manifestations in the human mind.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Avinash Tiwary, the film stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Kusha Kapila, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel in pivotal roles.

The spine-chilling film will be available on 1st January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!