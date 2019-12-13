Akshay Kumar Has The Most Unusual Gift For Wife Twinkle Khanna & We Can’t Stop Laughing

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved B-town couples and their love for each other is not limited to only social media but also their visits in public. And now, Twinkle has got a rather unique yet cute gift from hubby Akshay Kumar. The man gifted her Onion Earrings!

Yes, guys! You did read Onion earrings people! Well, to begin with, Akshay Kumar along with the team of Good Newwz recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show. And owing to the ever-rising price of onions, the team gifted Kareena Kapoor with onion earring which she did not seem to like. And then, the ever so doting hubby decided to gift these earrings to wifey, Twinkle Khanna.

Mrs. Funnybones took to her social media account to share a picture of the earrings and being true to her style had one of the most quirky replies to it. Twinkle took to her Instagram account and captioned the image of the onion earrings, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.’” Furthermore, Twinkle also awarded Akshay with the Best Present Award.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is on a promotion spree for his upcoming comedy-drama, Good Newwz. The film has a humorous take on a matter as sensitive as IVF.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated for a 27th December 2019 release. Good Newwz features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

