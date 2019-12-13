Post Breakup, Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan NEVER Refused To Shoot For Aaj Kal?

Since quite a while, rumours have been doing the rounds that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were approached by Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali to reshoot for patchwork. However, reports suggested that the Pati Patni Aur Who actor refused to work with Sara post their alleged break up, but it looks like the truth remains completely different!

Recently, the duo were seen performing at the Star Screen Awards 2019, and Kartik came to rescue when Sara was about to trip on the stage. While the video went viral with fans wishing for them to get back, rumours stated otherwise. Now, a recent report suggests that the duo were never asked to re-shoot and all of the rumours are rubbish!

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals it all as, “No patchwork shooting was required, as reported. Imtiaz Ali never asked Kartik and Sara to do additional shooting. And if he did, do you think Kartik would have guts to say no to him? Abhi woh itna bada nahin ho gaya hai (he hasn’t become so big yet).”

Well, that’s a bit harsh but we hope the truth regarding no patchwork being left is true! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan did make an adorable pair, and fans were totally rooting them to be the IT couple of B’Town.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie directed by Mudassar Aziz, also stars Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana. Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan.

