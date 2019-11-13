Post Drive, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara To Release On Digital Platform Too?

It was just last year during Kedarnath, when Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he has as many as 12 movies in his kitty. While fans were elated and his next, Chhichhore, earned massive at the ticket windows, Drive on the other hand was released on OTT platforms after a long roadblock. Now, will the same fate be witnessed in the case of Dil Bechara?

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 romantic drama, The Fault In Our Stars, directed by Josh Boone. The remake stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi as Sushant’s leading lady and has been helmed by Mukesh Chhabra. But things seem to have taken a toll as the makers are considering a digital release of the film as the movie is being termed as ‘too depressing’ for mass consumption.

A recent report by Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “After Drive, producer Fox may offload Dil Bechara on an OTT platform. It would be a double blow for Sushant Singh Rajput. Several careers are at stake. Debutante Sanjana Sanghi and casting director Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut. The OTT platform would be doom for all concerned.”

This would indeed be a huge risk for Sanjana who must have a lot of expectations from her full-fledged Bollywood debut, but looks like the same won’t be possible anymore!

Last year, the shooting for the Fox Star Studios movie was in full swing with the lead pair finishing up look tests and moving in and out of the city for outdoor shoots.

The film marks the directorial debut of ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra while Sanjana will be seen as a leading actress for the first time as she earlier appeared in small roles in movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey.

