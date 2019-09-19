Post Chhichhore’s Century, Shraddha Kapoor Set To Make A Big Mark With Upcoming Street Dancer & Baaghi 3

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the fruits of her labour as her film ‘Chhichhore‘ has crossed the 100 crore mark in a span of two weeks. Just before the release of Chhichhore, her Saaho had released and has been doing phenomenal numbers.

Chhichhore is one of those rare films that happen to instantly connect with the audience because of its perfectly expressed and relatable storyline. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and now with it crossing the 100 crore mark, the celebrations have just doubled.

Fans can’t stop praising Shraddha Kapoor for her fabulous performance and the actress overwhelmed with all the love took to social media to personally thank all her fans and fan clubs.

Looking forward, Shraddha Kapoor has Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which are sequels and look extremely interesting. The actress who has just begun shooting for the latter had shared some pictures on her social media handles which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.

In spite of her busy schedules, the glow of success is clearly visible on Shraddha Kapoor’s face and rightfully so the actress can’t wait to add more successes to her list. Looks like it’s her time to shine in the limelight. You go, girl!

