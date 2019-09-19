Kamal Haasan To Shoot In Central Jail For Indian 2!

After the success of Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, director Shankar is all geared up for his next Indian 2 with veteran actor Kamal Haasan. The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of the movie in Chennai and now some interesting details about its next location is out.

It is learnt that the crew and cast of Indian 2 are in Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh for the next schedule. Kamal Haasan will shoot some important scenes of the movie in the central jail of Rajahmundry.

Upon reaching there, Kamal was greeted warmly by jail authorities and was spotted clicking pictures with the officials.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a sequel of 1996 hit, Indian. The movie featured Kamal Haasan in double roles alongside Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Sukanya and Goundamanisenthil in key roles. Indian 2 features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

On the occasion of Pongal, filmmaker S. Shankar unveiled the first look poster of “Indian 2” featuring actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

Shankar shared the poster via a tweet and extended Pongal wishes to everyone.

While promoting his last outing “2.0“, Shankar revealed that he recently did a photo-shoot with Haasan for “Indian 2“.

Shankar added that he was thrilled to see Haasan sporting the look of the popular octogenarian character Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante bent on rooting out corruption.

“Indian 2” will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

