Lootcase Trailer: Get Ready To ‘Loot’ The Laughters In This Kunal Kemmu’s Comedy Of Errors

After creating immense excitement amongst the fans with back to back character posters of the cast, the trailer of the much awaited comedy drama Lootcase starring Kunal Kemmu, is finally out now!

In the video Kunal Kemmu aka Nandan Kumar who is a middle class man discovers a bag full of cash. He doesn’t know where did the cash come from or who does it belong to. Now, Nandan has to decide whether he will keep the cash to overcome a struggling middle class life or leave it. This video also showcases goons who are also behind the money and it ends up asking a question to the viewers whether the money will change Nandan’s life!

Taking to their social media handles the makers shared, “Kya Nandan ki aam zindagi yeh bag badal payegi? Aakhir iss laal bag me kya hai?🤔 Check out the #LootcaseTrailer to see a mind refreshing LOL story unfold! #Lootcase releases 11th Oct”

Lootcase will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz.

The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. Lootcase is all set to release on 11th October 2019.

