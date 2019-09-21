Post Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Not Willing To Take Up Projects Together?

Real-life lovers, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never shy away from showing affection and respecting each other’s work on the big screen. The much-loved duo is all set to make their appearance together with Brahmastra and fans are already rooting for the release of summer 2020.

While Brahmastra is expected to be a big money-spinner, both Ranbir and Alia have decided to stay away from the scripts that demand of them working together and it has a legit reason too behind it.

According to a recent report, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are waiting to witness the audience response to their pairing in upcoming Brahmastra and will sign movies thereafter that demand the pairing of both the actors.

“Although producers are approaching Ranbir and Alia for their projects, they are not keen on taking up projects before the release of Ayan Mukerjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. As the couple want to see how the film and their on-screen chemistry is being received by the audiences,” quotes a source close to Latestly.

Apart from shooting for Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen vacationing in Kenya, South Africa.

A photograph of Ranbir and Alia was doing the rounds on social media, where the two actors are seen touring Masai Mara National Reserve, an area of preserved savannah wilderness in southwestern Kenya, along the Tanzanian border.

In the viral photograph, both of them are seen sitting in a car and holding cameras to capture the scenic beauty of the reserve.

