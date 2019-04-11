Post Badla, Amitabh Bachchan Now Unites With Emraan Hashmi For Another Thriller

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are set to star together in a psychological thriller to be produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumi Jaffrey.

Pandit said in a statement: “My friendship with Bachchan goes back two decades. I have not met any other actor who matches his skill and commitment. It is an honour to be a part of creating a film with the legend. Given the subject of the film, Bachchan’s association and a talented actor like Emraan Hashmi on board, I do believe we have a winner in our hands.”

Big B tweeted: “A long standing commitment, now being fulfilled… Finally, to be a part of Anand Pandit’s next production, starring Emraan Hashmi and directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Releasing on February 21, 2020.”

A long standing commitment, now being fulfilled .. finally, to be a part of @anandpandit63‘s next production, starring @emraanhashmi and directed by #RumiJaffery. Releasing on 21st February 2020.@apmpictures #APMP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2019

The project will mark the first time collaboration between Big B and Emraan.

“I believe in Emraan, we have one of our best young actors. His performances are compelling,” said Pandit, who has also backed PM Narendra Modi, which has been stopped from release amid the elections which began on Thursday.

