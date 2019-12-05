Pati Patni Aur Woh: Makers Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Have Changed The Word 'Balatkari' To THIS

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. When the trailer of the film was out last month, people bashed the makers for joking about marital rape.

In the trailer, Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi has a monologue which goes – “Biwi se sex maang le toh hum bhikaari, biwi ko hum sex na de toh hum atyaachari, aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke hum usse sex haasil kar le na, toh balatkari bhi hum hai.” After the backlash, the makers decided to remove the lines.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, after the dialogue is not removed from the film but the words have changed. The word ‘balatkari’ from the lines above is changed to ‘bad sanskari’. These changes were done by the makers themselves.

After the film was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the board also asked for several alterations. The lines ‘usse sex haasil kar le na’ are changed to ‘usko sex ke liye raazi kar le na.” Along with these changes, they have also muted the cuss words like ‘c*****a’, ‘haraamzaade’ and ‘iski maa ka’.

There’s a scene in the film where Bhumi’s character goes to a mall and asks the staff about a Raymond showroom. The staff’s dialogue initially was, “Raymond showroom bandh ho gaya hai”. However, considering how it would affect the image of the brand, it is now changed to, “Raymond showroom aaj bandh ho gaya hai.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh makers have also displayed a disclaimer at the beginning of the film that it’s a work of fiction and they have no intention to hurt any individual or community. The makers have also mentioned that the parrots and lizards shown in the film are created using computer graphics and no one was harmed.

