After seeing Shah Rukh Khan for the last time on the silver screen in 2018, the wait for his return is getting unbearable. Since the last couple of weeks – ever since he was snapped at Yash Raj Studios – there has been a lot of buzz regarding his next Pathan.

With the film’s shoot already underway, fans are eager to get a glimpse at how he is going to look in the Sidharth Anand directorial. And now it seems like we have an answer. A source close to the film revealed that Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films are planning a grand unveiling of King Khan’s first look from the film.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, “Pathan is going to be Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest film till date, and Aditya Chopra is making sure of that. In fact, the grapevine is buzzing with reports that Adi and YRF are planning a grand unveiling of SRK’s look from Pathan on January 1, 2021.”

Isn’t this amazing! January 1 is just 20 days away.

Revealing some more details of the Shah Rukh Khan’s first look unveiling, the source added, “As of now this unveiling is just unconfirmed reports, but an official announcement about the film will be made with this look unveiling. If you see, YRF has been tight-lipped about Pathan, but they will make sure to hype it up, and what better way than with an announcement to herald the New Year?”

At the start of the month, the portal mentioned above reported that the team were heading to Abu Dhabi soon for a shooting schedule. As per the reports, this schedule will see the shooting of some significant action sequence. It also reported that the crew will then fly to the UK for a small schedule in January 2021. The team is expected to complete all shooting schedules by July 2021.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, YRF’s Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Gautam Rode, and Shaji Chaudhary. The official announcement by the makers of this Sidharth Anand directorial is still awaited.

