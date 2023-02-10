Shah Rukh Khan is ecstatic to be receiving unanimous love from all quarters as an out and out action hero in Pathaan! The film has collected 888 crore gross worldwide and is now the all-time biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema!

In a video released by the makers Yash Raj Films, SRK says, “I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!”

Shah Rukh Khan gives credit to his director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for its historic success at the box office.

He says, “I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I’m working with him for the first time, he just knows this kind of cinema he knows very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes.”

Shah Rukh Khan adds, “It’s an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people. I hope you enjoy this larger than life (film), I think its cinematic which is the call of the day. It’s a film you want to watch on a big screen.”

He further says, “I think Pathaan is fun, it’s happy, it’s good looking, it’s technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!”

Watch the video titled World of Pathaan here :

