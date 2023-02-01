Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the phenomenal success of his latest release ‘Pathaan’, recently sang a song for Deepika Padukone, the female lead in the superhit movie.

At a media event, Shah Rukh crooned the track ‘Aanhon Mein Teri’ from the film ‘Om Shanti Om‘, which marked the debut of Deepika alongside Shah Rukh, almost 15 years back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Considering Deepika started her career opposite Shah Rukh, the superstar felt it fitting to dedicate the song to her and bring back treasured memories. SRK and Deepika have worked together in many blockbuster films but Pathaan turned out one of the most successful ventures of the actors so far.

The two have become successful on-screen pair given the reception of their films like ‘Chennai Express‘, ‘Happy New Year’. With their latest release Pathaan, their fans are loving their chemistry.

‘Pathaan’, which marked the return of Shah Rukh on the silver screen after four years, has been pulling in crowds since the day of its release with theatres running to packed houses.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Is A Real Busy Bee, Drops A Major Hint About Her New Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News