Ahead of her marriage with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra’s home in Mumbai has been lit up as the wedding celebrations are all set to begin.

A video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows a glimpse of Parineeti’s house on Instagram. It showed Parineeti Chopra’s high-rise apartment all lit up.

The picture was captioned: “Light Pari ke Ghar pe”.

Check out the video here:

The ‘Kesari’ actress, Parineeti Chopra is in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra reached the National capital on Sunday and the prep for the celebrations began in Raghav Chadha’s home in Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha is reportedly set to leave for Udaipur for the main wedding functions scheduled on September 23 and 24. On September 24, the couple will get married in Udaipur’s luxurious The Leela Palace. The rooms in fact in the hotel are divided into 8 categories, whose daily rent ranges from Rs 47,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

A few days back, it was reported that a programme of Raghav’s Sehra Bandi will be held at Hotel Taj situated in the middle of Lake Pichola. Thereafter, the wedding procession will leave with Raghav Chadha to pick up bride Parineeti Chopra from Taj Hotel.

