The wedding card of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, has gone viral on social media.

A picture of the wedding card has gone viral on social media. The wedding date reads September 24 on the card, which is white in color. “Divine Promises: A pearl white Indian wedding… Leela Palace Jaimala: 3:30 p.m. Pheras: 4:00 p.m. Vidai: 6:30 p.m.,” read the card.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s D-day card has beautiful sketches of the landscape of Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities will start from September 23 with Parineeti’s Chooda ceremony at 10 a.m. at Maharaja suite. A ‘Fresco Afternoon’ will be held on the terrace near the ballroom on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On September 24, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Sehrabandi’ will take place in Taj Lake Palace at 1 p.m. Then ‘Baraat’- The Royal Procession will move from Taj Lake Palace at 2 p.m.

The reception gala, which has a theme of ‘A night of Amore’ will happen in Leela Palace Courtyard, at 8.30 p.m.

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

