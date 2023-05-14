Just like any other sister, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she cannot wait for her sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding as she posted some unseen pictures from the latter’s engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram, where she shared a couple of family pictures, which also features her brother Siddharth Chopra and a picture from the engagement, which has Parineeti Chopra and her fiance Raghav.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing her excitement, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Congratulations Tisha (Parineeti Chopra) and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav exchanged rings on Saturday afternoon at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House – once the sprawling Delhi home of Kapurthala’s Maharaja Paramjit Singh.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Chamkila along with Diljit Dosanjh.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Exclusive! Rani Mukerji Is Manifesting A Reunion With Shah Rukh Khan For A Romantic Saga: “Let’s Call Karan Johar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News