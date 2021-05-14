Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Friday reacted to a social media page claiming that he has passed away.

The actor shared a screenshot of a Twitter page that has his photo with a condolence message in Hindi, announcing that “Paresh Rawal ji, a member of the film industry has passed away at 7am on 14th May, 2021”.

Reacting to the hoax with humour, the 65-year-old actor tweeted: “Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am…!”

The actor’s fans, however, are not amused by the death hoax. While some expressed anger, others prayed for his long life. Some fans also shared memes featuring the actor, for tackling the fake news with humour.

“Action should be taken against this page. I can’t tolerate such kinds of joke. You are my fav sir. I pray god this day will never come,” commented a fan.

“Yes, this is bad in taste,” suggested another fan.

“Some respect must be shown to all the living legends. They can’t have more likes n share (asTRP) by announcing someone’s death. Not acceptable in civilised Society,” tweeted another fan.

On the work front, Rawal will next be seen in “Hungama 2”, the sequel to the 2003 film “Hungama”. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhas.

Previously, Paresh Rawal has tested positive for Covid-19. The 65-year-old actor tweeted to inform about his health and asked those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” Paresh Rawal tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, friends, industry colleagues and fans expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal. Love and prayers always!” tweeted Anupam Kher.

“Get well soon Paresh Bhai … God’s Speed,” commented Rahul Dev.

“Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!” shared Ranvir Shorey.

Rawal will next be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the upcoming boxing drama “Toofan”. The film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also features actress Mrunal Thakur. “Toofan” is scheduled for a May 21 premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

