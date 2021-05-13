Is there every day when Kangana Ranaut isn’t making the headlines for some or the other statement or comment? We think not. The actress, who is permanently banned from Twitter, recently took to her Instagram account and shared her views on the attacks happening in Israel. Her comments not only irked users there but has got her trending on Twitter too.

Advertisement

For the last few days, Israel and Palestine have been on the brink of a civil war with bombing and shelling exchanges taking place. In the midst of all these airstrikes and rocket attacks harm both ends, Kangana expressed her support for Israel and applauded its approach.

Advertisement

In a series of post on her Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut supported Israel and its attacks on Gaza. One of her stories read, “India stands with Israel. Those who think that terrorism should be replied with dharna and kadi ninda must learn from Israel.” Another comment she posted read, “In the fight against radical Islamic terrorism Indian stands with Israel. Let’s eradicate the illness of terrorism from this world.”

Commenting on Kangana Ranaut’s views about the ongoing issues between Israel and Palestine, one Twitter user wrote, “You don’t have to be Muslim to stand up for Palestinians you just have to be Human. And she’s not. That’s it that’s the tweet” Another tweeted, “Does this birdbrain, pathetic and islamophobic #KanganaRanaut know what exactly terrorism is? During the holiest night of Ramadan, Laylat-al-Qadar 300 worshippers were relentlessly injured and to this moron those unarmed worshippers were brutal terrorists. Wow. #isrealterrorist”

You don't have to be Muslim to stand up for Palestinians you just have to be Human.

And she's not.

That's it that's the tweet#KanganaRanaut — Zargony (@Zargony2) May 13, 2021

Does this birdbrain, pathetic and islamophobic #KanganaRanaut know what exactly terrorism is? During the holiest night of Ramadan, Laylat-al-Qadar 300 worshippers were relentlessly injured and to this moron those unarmed worshippers were brutal terrorists. Wow. #isrealterrorist pic.twitter.com/oFqJjbNag7 — Lame Dactarni. 🌸 (@angry_tweetie) May 12, 2021

Someone teach #KanganaRanaut ,what Self defence means! — Fluffy Fruit Cake 🍰 🎂🍰 (@Cheeku2020) May 13, 2021

Another user wrote, “#Kangana Ranaut we should stop giving any response to her post. She is purposely making such statements first to divert people’s mind from modi governments failure in dealing with covid and second to come in limelight. Why we want to make her trend.just ignore her and then see” While a fourth tweeted, “About 600 rockets have been fired towards the Israel by the Hamas, you have no words to say about it but when Israel retaliates you cry. Israel has power to save its country and also it could destroy your akas.”

#KanganaRanaut we should stop giving any response to her post. She is purposely making such statements first to divert people's mind from modi governments failure in dealing with covid and second to come in limelight. Why we want to make her trend.just ignore her and then see — Jaya pandey (@Jayapan30892475) May 13, 2021

About 600 rockets have been fired towards the Israel by the Hamas, you have no words to say about it but when Israel retaliates you cry. Israel has power to save its country and also it could destroy your akas.#KanganaRanaut #IndiaStandsWithIsrael #IndiaStandWithIsrael — कुँवर अभिनव सिंह 🇮🇳 (@kunwarabhinav45) May 13, 2021

Kidhar bhag gai ghasti?

you stand with israel ?

take that israeli stand in your cow mutarfull azz & rub it to & fro kanjri. Shameless animal doesn't deserve to be called a human This is the satanic mindset muslims are commanded to fight against with full force#KanganaRanaut — Hardy (@yesyourebeauty) May 13, 2021

Jst see who is telling us abt the playing of victim card ..she forget abt her own self what she did when @mybmc broke down her office on illegal structure.#KanganaRanaut jst have dome common sense before putting ur finger here and there.#HateSpeech #boycottkangana #BoycottIsrael pic.twitter.com/S5hfp1P8Tz — Arbaz Ahmed (@arbazahmed47628) May 13, 2021

Several Twitter users have even tweeted asking for Kangana’s Instagram account to be reported and taken down. One user wrote, “@instagram ok are u not gonna do anything about this??? Kangana ranawat is openly using homophobic slur in her story. Take her account down. Improve your report review service. #KanganaRanaut #KanganaTeam #bhakts #BJP” Another wrote, “I urge you all to report Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram account for her islamophobic stories. Lets get her Instagram account deleted too.”

@instagram ok are u not gonna do anything about this??? Kangana ranawat is openly using homophobic slur in her story. Take her account down. Improve your report review service. #KanganaRanaut #KanganaTeam #bhakts #BJP pic.twitter.com/AfLcsaHrW5 — 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒌 𝑴𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒋 🏳️‍🌈 🦋 | FRIDAY🤞🏽 (@cutePAPABEAR) May 13, 2021

I urge you all to report Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram account for her islamophobic stories. Lets get her Instagram account deleted too.✊🏻 Report. Report. Report.https://t.co/IS7LjuRQpy Her islamophobic rant on Instagram.👇#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/dzmpwJDYUx — MahtaB SiddiquE (@angel__m00n) May 12, 2021

I did my responsibilities

When will you ??#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/DHaE5uhnsy — Shubhankar Mohakud (@shubhankar10_) May 13, 2021

What are your views on Kangana Ranaut’s latest comments? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ramayan: Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Khan In The Run For Sita In This Hrithik Roshan & Mahesh Babu Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube