Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS Doing Item Songs & Playing Female Characters Way Before Bollywood Happened To Him

Before he was Kaleen Bhaiya of Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way to form an impeccable journey in Bollywood. What’s interesting is, many of us don’t know what he used to do before getting into films. The fact that he had come from a family of farmers hints at his modest way of living.

Advertisement

But, did you know he used to do item songs along with playing female characters in plays before he bagged his first project in the industry? Yes, he himself has revealed this interesting fact about his life before Bollywood.

Advertisement

On Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha, Pankaj Tripathi reveals, “I was in the 10th standard when I played a girl for the first time. The boy who used to play a girl had not returned from town; people were wondering that the play won’t happen that year as that boy wasn’t there.”

He also adds, “It was then that I volunteered to take up the part. But our director — Raghav chacha told me to take permission from my father, just in case he got angry later and climbed the stage with a lathi. My father didn’t object to me playing a girl and allowed me to do as I wish to.”

He also used to do item numbers for which he used to get a plethora of compliments. He said, “People loved my dance and would say, ‘he dances so well’.” Pankaj Tripathi also revealed a quirky compliment he received for his dance. It was, “If this boy goes to Mumbai, he will oust several top Bollywood actresses.”

“I knew Mumbai was out of sight for me and I didn’t want to go to Mumbai at that time. I didn’t know I would become an actor, it was just for fun,” Pankaj Tripathi added.

Must Read: Bell Bottom: “Akshay Kumar Taught Us To Be Careful While Working Amid Pandemic,” Says Aniruddh Dave

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube