Pankaj Tripathi Reminisces How He Impressed His Wife 26 Years Ago On Valentine’s Day

While we love to see Pankaj Tripathi play rowdy characters on the big screen, you will fall in love with the actor even more when you will get to know his romantic side. Pankaj Tripathi has always been very effusive about his family and his Valentine’s Day post for his wife Mridula was no less.

The actor took to his social media page and posted a mushy post for his wife. He revealed how he had gifted her a headband 26 years ago on Valentine’s Day and it worked in his favour. He wrote that he is bad at expressing his love for his wife and daughter but with this post we think, he won the game.

Pankaj posted a few photos with his wife Mridula and daughter and wrote, “I am bad at expressing love through words, I am working on it and might improve. I had gifted her a hairband 26 years ago and it worked. I have received a lot of gifts from her after this and given her many precious gifts as well, but that hairband remains the most romantic gift ever. I am an actor who doesn’t just express with words. “Toot gai, toot ke main choor hogai…” we had seen this film (Darr) at the Regent Cinema. Happy Valentine’s to both of you.”

Before shooting for Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83, Pankaj decided to go on a family vacation last year. Talking about how his wife and daughter decided their holiday destination, Pankaj said, “It’s been almost two years that I haven’t taken any long leave from work. My wife Mridula used to watch the show, Outlanders and that is how she got obsessed with visiting the country. This is a much-needed vacation for all of us, even my daughter wanted to see Scotland since she is a fan of Sherlock Holmes. So unanimously, we decided on the location. I’ve been to several European countries for work but this is the first time we are going as a family.”

On the work front, Pankaj will be seen in ‘83 as the Indian cricket team’s manager. He also has Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl where he will essay the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s father. He is also excited to shoot with Kriti Sanon for Mimi.

