Yo Yo Honey Singh On His New Song ‘Loca’: “My New Track Gonna Make You LOCA”

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh on Friday dropped the announcement of his new song titled “Loca”.

Sharing details about the upcoming track, Honey Singh tweeted: “My new song ‘Loca’ is coming soon. Loca matlab crazy … and my new track gonna make you LOCA. Valentines Gift from Your Yo Yo .. Love to all.”

He also unveiled the song’s official poster on the social media platform. In the poster, Honey is seen donning a fur coat.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh, the music video is directed by Ben Peters.

