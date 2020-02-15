Ranveer Singh Calls Deepika Padukone His Nikri Twacha Ka Raaz & It Can’t Get Cuter Than This

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, though busy with their respective careers, never miss a chance to set new couple goals. The power couple of Bollywood took time off the past week and got on board to Sri Lanka for a vacation. While Deepika shared Ranveer’s Cleopatra moment, the actor revealed his ‘nikhri twacha ka Raaz’ and you cannot miss this cute banter.

Deepika has been putting up some nice pictures on her Instagram of the activities the two have been doing on their vacation. After posting pictures of their flip flops, bicycles and so on, Deepika uploaded a picture of Ranveer relaxing in a spa with a face mask on.

While Ranveer can be seen clueless that he is being clicked, Deepika wrote, “In other news, Cleopatra is very busy as you can see… @ranveersingh.”

Do you really think, Ranveer might have not reacted to this? The actor following his streak of quirky comments flirted with his wife in a funny way. In the comment section, the actor wrote, “Meri nikhri twacha ka Raaz to … tum ho.” (You are the reason behind my glowing face.)

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika have their bags full of films. They will be seen together in Kabir Singh’s ’83. Ranveer recently wrapped up his Yrf film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and will now get into Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Deepika, on the other hand, has Shakun Batra’s untitled drama, the Mahabharat adaptation, The Intern remake and many speculated projects to her kitty.

