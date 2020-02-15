Bagheera First Look: Prabhudheva Looks Thrilling & Badass In Bald Avatar For His Next

Two times National award winner choreographer-director-actor Prabhudheva who was last seen Street Dancer 3D is all set to showcase his acting prowess with a very unique character in his upcoming Tamil venture, Bagheera.

The first look poster of the versatile actor was yesterday shared by Kollywood superstar Dhanush on Twitter with a caption that read: “Extremely Impressive First Look of #Bagheera starring my good friend @PDdancingmaster. Best wishes to the team. @Adhikravi”

Talking about the poster, Prabhudheva looks quite intense yet intruging sporting a bald look with sunglasses with not two, but three lens. Talking about those lenses, if seen closely one has the popular cartoon character Mowgli riding Bagheera the black panther from the iconic Jungle Book.

The second lens on his forehead has a reflection of time 11:11, and the third one has an image of a car passing by.

Apart from the above mentioned, one also gets to see blood marks on Prabhudheva’s head and face.

More about Bhageera, the Prabhudheva starrer is a mystery thriller which is being helmed by Nerkonda Paarvai (Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink) actor Adhik Ravichandran.

As per various reports, 70 percent shooting of the film is complete and the rest of the shoot is currently being processed at a brisk pace.

