Kalki Koechlin’s Is Feeling ‘Gushy’ This Valentine’s Day & Her Reason Is The Cutest Thing You Will See

Kalki Koechlin surprised everyone with the news of her pregnancy and was recently blessed with a cute little angle whom she named Sappho. The actress celebrated the occasion of love – Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and cute little Sappho and shared a cute picture of them on social media that will melt your heart.

The picture features daddy Guy with baby Sappho. Guy is seen lying on the bed as he gives a sweet smile for the camera while Sappho is resting over his belly and is least bothered about where the camera is. While Kalki is missing from the picture, we think her Valentine’s with her little munchkin went really well.

Kalki captioned the post as, “My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine’s I’m feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. @guyhershberg I couldn’t ask for more, you are always more… #valentineseveryday”

Kalki gave birth to Sappho last Friday and is her first child with Guy, who is an Israeli musician. To announce her arrival, the Gully Boy actress shared a picture of little footprints accompanied by a cute caption. She wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

Kalki gave birth to Sappho through water birth and openly talked about her experience through her posts.

