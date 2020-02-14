Yo Yo Honey Singh Teases Fans With An Upcoming Valentine’s Gift & We Wonder What It Is!

Yo Yo Honey Singh has given many chartbusters and enthralling party hits for every season and surely knows how to get his fans grooving. To get the fans excited, the iconic rapper made a crackling announcement but all under wraps calling it a ‘Valentine’s gift’ and that has got us all on our toes. Is it a new track? A new event? What. What! What? Well, on this day of love, Yo Yo Honey Singh sure knows how to tell us that he loves us!

The musician posted an Instagram story saying, “Something #BIG coming up Watch this space #Valentinesgift”

Followed by another story, “Swipe up ka wait karoooo!! #Valentinesgift #Surprise”

The audiences have been extremely excited to see what’s in store for them and are waiting for the link and their perfect gift for the day of love. Yo Yo Honey Singh is soon going to reveal the perfect Valentine’s Eve gift for all the love and support that his fans shower on him.

The rapper has always given the best of songs and even this one is awaited by all. The music sensation often treats his fans with shows and tours. Some of Honey Singh’s evergreen and groovy hits include Chaar bottle vodka, Dheere Dheere, Chote Chote Peg, Blue eyes and much more. The songs have become party anthems and no celebrations are complete without the same.

Recently, the rapper performed live in Kolkata with over a gathering of over 2 lakhs which made it the biggest affair for his fans as they couldn’t control their excitement. The super excited fans were high on spirit where Honey Singh surely set the stage on fire.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!