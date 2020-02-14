Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Best Supporting Actor To Best Direction With A Difference – Check Out The Winners Of THESE Categories

Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2019’ and today, we are here with a fourth edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories- Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Direction With A Difference, Best Actor With A Difference and Best Actress With A Difference. Let’s go through the results:

Best Supporting Actor

Actors like Paresh Rawal (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy), Manoj Pahwa (Article 15), Aditya Srivastav (Super 30), Rajesh Sharma (Batla House), Aparshakti Khurana (Pati Patni Aur Woh) and Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz) were shortlisted for this category.

Diljit Dosanjh captured the throne by recording 39.32% of total votes. Siddhant Chaturvedi made at 2nd position with 33.23% votes. With 9.41% votes, veteran actor Paresh Rawal grabbed the 3rd spot.

Best Supporting Actress

Actresses including Ankita Lokhande (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi), Yami Gautam (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Tabu (De De Pyaar De), Amrita Singh (Badla), Nora Fatehi (Batla House) and Kiara Advani (Good Newwz) made into this category.

With an unbelievable difference, Nora Fatehi emerged victorious by garnering 65.23% of votes. Kiara Advani holds the 2nd position with 15.06% votes. Yami Gautam is at 3rd position with 6.34% votes.

Best Actor With A Difference

In this category, actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thackeray), Sushant Singh Rajput (Sonchiriya), Ranvir Shorey (Sonchiriya), Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), Akshaye Khanna (Section 375) and Farhan Akhtar (The Sky Is Pink) were shortlisted.

Here, Akshaye Khanna emerged the winner by recording 46.09% votes in his favour. With 18.11% votes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made it to the 2nd spot, while Sushant Singh Rajput (17.26% votes) is at 3rd.

Best Actress With A Difference

Actresses including Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya), Shweta Basu Prasad (The Tashkent Files), Richa Chadha (Section 375), Meera Chopra (Section 375), Taapsee Pannu (Saand Ki Aankh) and Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink) made it to the final nominees.

Out of a total of 2,425 votes, Meera Chopra is gracing the throne with 40.29% votes. Taapsee Pannu grabbed 2nd spot with 15.55% votes. Priyanka Chopra is at 3rd with 13.98% votes.

Best Direction With A Difference

Directors including Vivek Agnihotri (The Tashkent Files), Abhishek Choubey (Sonchiriya), Vasan Bala (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), Ajay Bahl (Section 375), Nitin Kakkar (Notebook) and Shonali Bose (The Sky Is Pink) made it to the list.

With 43.21% votes, Ajay Bahl emerged winner, while Vivek Agnihotri fetched 42.69% votes to get the 2nd position. Abhishek Choubey got the 3rd spot with 4.97% of votes.



