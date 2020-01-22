Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Sushant Singh Rajput (Sonchiriya) To Akshaye Khanna (Section 375), Choose Your Favourite Actor With A Difference

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From the commercial point of view, the year of 2019 was simply a memorable one for Bollywood but there were some actors who left an impact with their performances by adding their own element even though they catered to a limited section of the audience. To name a few, actors like Sushant Singh Rajput (Sonchiriya), Akshaye Khanna (Section 375) shined in their respective roles.

Below are the shortlisted names for Favourite Actor With A Difference category:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray (Thackeray)

It’s a bit tough for stepping into the character of someone, who is a renowned figure of his field and sentiments of many are connected with him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui quiet effortlessly pulled off the role of Shivsena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray without going overboard. He aptly carried the mannerisms of the character.

Sushant Singh Rajput as Lakhan Singh (Sonchiriya)

First of all, thanks to Sushant Singh Rajput for trying his hands on something off-beat without looking into it from a commercial perspective. In a avatar of rugged dacoit, the actor expands range with Lakhan. He looks a very different ‘actor’ compared to his previous works and pushes his bar to another level.

Ranvir Shorey as Vakil Singh (Sonchiriya)

Ranvir Shorey is one of the biggest takeaways from Sonchiriya. He leaves no room unexplored when it comes to acting. From bursting into sudden laughter to screaming in grief, he has made it look so easy with his character of dacoit Vakil Singh.

Gulshan Devaiah as Jimmy (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Gulshan Devaiah played a double role in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota but his Jimmy made us go crazy. The actor has played quirky roles quite a few times but still this one is unique in its own way as despite being ruthless baddie, he makes up for one of the funny and bizarre characters.

Akshaye Khanna as Tarun Saluja (Section 375)

Every time Akshaye Khanna comes on the big screen, he conquers viewers’ heart and as defense lawyer Tarun Saluja, he brings out the controlled performance. His wicked smile, brooding and riveting avatar made us glued to our seats.

Farhan Akhtar as Niren Chaudhary (The Sky Is Pink)

Farhan Akhtar plays the character of Niren Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink. He is probably the most realistic on-screen father we have seen in a long time. His concern for his daughter and the people around him, made everyone fall in love. He was actually that ‘pink’ colour in his family that made everyone else’s blues fade away.

