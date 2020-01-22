FIRST Pictures Out! Check Out Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ 20 Million Dollars Mansion In California

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Davos attending the World Economic Forum 2020. She is speaking about equity, poverty and climate change at the forum. Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink which was a truly beautiful story. She made her comeback after almost three years in Bollywood post her long break from Hindi films.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas bought a plush 20 million dollars mansion in Encino, California. Well, the first pictures of their beautiful house is here and we can’t for you to take a look at it:

Aren’t you drooling already?

Speaking about countering World poverty at Forum 2020, Priyanka Chopra said, “Let’s bring the world to a place where a child’s dreams are achievable, where that child can get an education, where that child can have papers, where that child can actually have a future. I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has a superhero film with director Robert Rodriguez titled We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in an Amazon series inspired by her wedding Sangeet ceremony. She is co-producing the series with Nick which is tentatively titled Sangeet Project.

