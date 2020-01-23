Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Priyanka Chopra To Taapsee Pannu, Vote For Favourite Actress With A Difference

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: In the year 2019, we saw how content worked over stars’ films. There were some spectacular performances that left a lasting impact on the audiences. Actresses like Priyanka Chopra from The Sky Is Pink to Taapsee Pannu from Saand Ki Aankh; many didn’t follow the formula and still shone with their performances

We have picked up some actresses with a difference, let’s take a look at some best acts from 2019:

Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink)

Priyanka Chopra gets the emotionally-connected character and she justifies it on every level. Just, the make-up in her character’s older days could’ve been better but she balances that with her confident presence. She goes all-out in emotional scenes and makes you feel the pain of her character.

Richa Chadha (Section 375)

Richa Chadha is effortless! She portrays the underdog in the story and underplays it beautifully. Though her character is half-baked and there were times when you just feel she deserved better writing.

Shweta Basu Prasad (The Tashkent Files)

Shweta Basu Prasad, time and again, has proved she’s a fine performer. She still hasn’t reached her peak yet because of her still awaited due. She is good as this journalist on the quest of digging up proofs to solve a mystery.

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar is here to stay for decades now. Even if she screams or not look like your run-of-the-mill heroine, you will adore her for every second she’s on the screen in Sonchiriya.

Taapsee Pannu (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee maintains the uniformity till the end. It’s really tough to choose anyone between the two because both of them (Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar) get their fair share of heroine’ism. Both are brilliant in holding those dramatically written emotional scenes as well.

Meera Chopra (Section 375)

Meera Chopra communicates with her expressions. She doesn’t get many dialogues, but she seals the deal with her presence.

