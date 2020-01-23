Bigg Boss 13: Amidst Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s Budding Friendship, Akanksha Puri To FINALLY Enter The House?

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra has been creating a lot of buzz in recent times because of his alleged love triangle with Akanksha Puri and Mahira Sharma. While Mahira has maintained that they are just friends, the actor has confessed that he feels beyond just friendship but wants to end his real-life relation first. Amidst the entire ruckus, will Akanksha finally enter the house and clear the air for once and all?

It all began when Salman Khan brought the entire issue in limelight during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and exposed Paras Chhabra’s truth of relying on Puri for his clothes, perfumes and other belongings, required inside the house. Reports are currently doing the rounds that Akanksha is entering Bigg Boss 13 for a day for the upcoming special episodes that will witness family members on the show.

A recent report by Times Of India refutes all the rumours as, “Akanksha Puri is not going inside the house. She was approached for the same, but she is not going because of the recent developments,” revealed a friend close to the beauty.

Meanwhile, Paras and Akanksha’s love life had come under the scanner for a while now, ever since he started getting too close for comfort with housemate Mahira Sharma on the show. So far, Akanksha had chosen to ignore Paras-Mahira’s mushy antics and had been supportive of her boyfriend.

A close friend of Akanksha also revealed that she was deeply hurt after watching the weekend episode. She was disappointed with the way Paras depicted her on the show, as well as their relationship.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan made a few revelations about Paras and Akanksha. He shared how, from paying his rent to sending money to his mother, Akanksha has been handling everything while he was locked away in the Bigg Boss house.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!