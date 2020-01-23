Himesh Reshammiya On Ranu Mondal Trolls: "Once You Get This Attention..."

Ranu Mondal turned into an overnight sensation when a video of her singing at the Ranaghat railway station went viral on social media platforms. Soon after, Himesh Reshammiya turned into her guardian angel and gave her the opportunity to sing in his upcoming film, Happy Hardy And Heer. But what does he have to say about the indefinite merciless trolls that she’s been facing?

Himesh Reshammiya is currently busy promoting his upcoming film alongside actress Sonia Mann. The Tera Suroor singer has been speaking in length about his movie along with the lead, singers and his expectations.

When asked about Ranu Mondal and the trolls, he answered, “ When I gave her the break it was like I wanted that Lataji kind of a voice and we got that voice which connects these modern contemporary guitars with Lataji’s voice in the alaap of ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ which is the theme. When the song became a huge hit, she was all over and I felt trolling happened due to the selfie incident which she didn’t give and I don’t know the back story. I am not the right person to answer that. I think she should give her quote which she hasn’t yet on that incident so I cannot comment on what she has to say. Overall, I feel once you get this attention and you become a star and get so much love then you have to be prepared for this side also. I think from where she comes, I don’t know whether she is prepared or not. But eventually, she has become a star and a celebrity.”

It all happened when Ranu was once spotted at the airport and lashed out at a fan when he asked her for a selfie. The videos of the same had been storming the internet for a long time.

