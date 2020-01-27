Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Amrita Singh, Yami Gautam To Kiara Advani – Vote Now For The Best Supporting Actress

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Amrita Singh in Badla, Yami Gautam in Bala to Kiara Advani in Good Newwz, last year gave us not only high-octane lead performances but also strengthened the supporting actors’ category.

Let’s take a look at our nominees for Best Supporting Actress of 2019:

Yami Gautam (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Yami Gautam does a fine job as another Intelligence officer but gets limited scope. Though some reviews stated she could have done more on the planning side of the mission.

Ankita Lokhande (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

In a movie led by an actress such as Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande impresses a lot being fierce, fiery and caring at the same time.

Nora Fatehi (Batla House)

Nora added more than just some fiery dance moves to the script of John Abraham’s Batla House. She played the role of an informer who helps the investigation and she did it with her natural charm.

Tabu (De De Pyaar De)

When you’ve Tabu in your cast list, it gets a bit easy to choose the best of the lot. She rules the second half of the film and takes away the cake from everyone.

Yami Gautam (Bala)

The second nomination for the beauty from the North. Yami Gautam just shines with showing-off her beauty but making you realise something very important towards the end.

Amrita Singh (Badla)

Amrita Singh has an important role and she carries out the role of Rani splendidly well. She just steals every frame she is in making really easy to choose her in this category.

Kiara Advani (Good Newwz)

Kiara Advani is surely a surprise package and full marks for nailing the physical attributes of her character. She has put a lot of effort into looking and sounding like a Punjabi. From her walk to the talk, there couldn’t have been a perfect Monica for the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!