Panga Box Office Review: Kangana Ranaut & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Film Clashes With A BIG MOVIE Without Proper Punch

Panga Box Office Review: Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Rajesh Tailang

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Producer: Fox Star Studios

Panga Box Office Review: Expectations

Kangana Ranaut enjoys quite a good fan following. After Manikarnika & Judgementall Hai Kya, she comes back at the Box Office with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. The film doesn’t fall in that commercial zone but it has that feel good and inspiring feel which is expected to work for it. Also, Ashwini’s last film Bareilly Ki Barfi was a sleeper hit so this one is expected to follow the same route as well.

Panga Box Office Review: Impact

Panga was never expected to take a good opening and that’s what has happened today. I watched the film in quite a cold auditorium which hardly enjoyed 20% occupancy and that too in a noon show. The overall occupancy rate of All India has been far lower.

But does the film has any scope of growth? Yes, it does.

Panga is surely one of the good films released at the Indian Box Office recently. The story of a mother and ex Kabaddi international player who is still struggling to bury her dreams moves you. While she is clearly craving for a comeback, everyone around her apart from her own self knows it.

With motivation from her son, support from her husband and coaching from her friend, she finally takes the Panga and quits her job. She moves to another state alone. Yes, without her son and husband. But is everything worth it? Well, the end is predictable but it’s all about how she does it and not about whether she does it.

Now coming to that part, Panga will make you smile, it will make you feel good, inspired and emotional too but doesn’t create the required impact. While the film has many merits which make it a deserving watch, the one biggest factor that it lacks is that it doesn’t shake you enough to leave you teary-eyed. The lack of lustrous music of the film is another low key where it falters.

But it’s the performances which still make Panga a beautiful film to watch. Kangana Ranaut as Jaya shines throughout and proves her mettle again. As a mother and as a sportswoman, she rocks both sides of her character effortlessly.

Jassie Gill gives a lovely performance. He plays a beautifully written character and it makes your heart warm most of the times.

Yagya Bhasin plays their son and he is simply adorable. This child actor is surely going far because he has a good actor in him.

Richa Chadha lends able support and so does Neena Gupta.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s direction is good but not suited for the genre. She must take some tips from Nitesh Tiwari who directed a similar kind of film Dangal around 2 years back. There was something in that film which made it historic. Something which lacks in Panga largely.

Panga Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Panga will do fairly well at the Box Office. The film has taken a low start but it will reach a decent lifetime total of 40-50 crores.

The potential of the film was of course far more but the screenplay will restrict it heavily. Then there’s a clash of Panga with Street Dancer 3D as well and on top of that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still doing well in major territory like Maharashtra.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!