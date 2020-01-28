Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aparshakti Khurana To Diljit Dosanjh – Vote For Your Favourite Supporting Actor

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Ending the year with memorable leading performances, we saw actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Diljit Dosanjh supporting films with their immeasurable contribution.

Let’s take a look at our nominees for Best Supporting Actors of 2019:

Paresh Rawal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Paresh Rawal was pretty subtle with his performance in this Vicky Kaushal led film. We all know what this man can do a character but it could also be vice versa at times.

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Despite Ranveer and Alia’s path-breaking performances, the biggest takeaway for many from the film was MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi. His performance spoke volumes! Not for a moment, he came across as a debutant; it felt like he has always been here.

Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy)

Vijay Raaz as Ranveer’s father finally gets a film that’s equal as his talent. From Kaalakaandi to Stree, he was just wasted in 2018 (only Patakha being the exception). This is a tailor-made role for Raaz and he proves the same.

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

This is one of those movies that entirely depends on the support from its additional cast. Manoj Pahwa in Article 15 is at his natural best in this one.

Aditya Shrivastav (Super 30)

Watch out for an outstanding scene between Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Shrivastava (CID Fame) in this Hrithik Roshan film. Aditya aptly supports the story with his performance. He doesn’t go over-the-top stereotypically and fits in the cast well.

Rajesh Sharma (Batla House)

Rajesh Sharma is very good as the opposition lawyer. He brings in his natural trait while performing the courtroom scenes.

Aparshakti Khurana (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Despite Kartik Aaryan’s strong presence, Aparshakti Khurrana remained the biggest takeaway. He gets the meatiest of one-liners and we already know his conviction of delivering those lines. He’s just brilliant, bringing the house down with his performance.

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Diljit Dosanjh gets his character of Honey tremendously well from scene one. All of his lame yet innocent jokes crack you up despite being cringey. Diljit gets as natural as the character demands to make you believe that he’s Honey in real life.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!