OMG! Baaghi 3 Star Tiger Shroff Shot For 95 Real Blasts Without Any VFX

The trailer of the most awaited Baaghi 3 dropped recently and the action surely swept us off our feet this time with the never seen before action sequences. The audiences couldn’t believe what they saw and were interested to know what went behind in making such an astonishing trailer. To answer all our queries on that what, why, how of the unbelievable action sequences, the makers shared the making recently.

The makers, Nadiadwala Grandson handle took to their social media handle and shared, “It’s been 6 years since Baaghi came in our lives & with every film you’ve just surprised us @iTIGERSHROFF Watch Ronnie’s Raw action as we see him sweat in freezing -7° temperature with all the blood & bruises http://bit.ly/MakingOf_Baaghi3Trailer… #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas”

The makers showed us all that went into the making of the trailer. Tiger Shroff also shares, “Coming off of Baaghi 2 we’ve had a huge expectation and keeping that in time, this time I have to give it my all because everybody else has given it their all”. One of the major highlights of the video is that Tiger has shot bare body scenes at a freezing temperature of -7 degrees and aced all the kick-flicks.

Rightly, ‘Just when you thought that the Baaghi 3 Trailer has given you enough adrenaline rushes, we’ve got you some more by taking you through the sneak peek of what went behind Ronnie Screwvala’s raw & thunderous action’, stands absolutely true. Another piece of news that cannot be missed is there was a shot that had about 90-95 back to back real blasts without the use of any VFX on ground and Tiger made the perfect use of it.

Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020 and stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and the whole world is waiting for this third instalment of Baaghi franchise.

