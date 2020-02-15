While Valentine’s Day normally spells mush for all, choreographer Terence Lewis feels you don’t need a specific day to celebrate or announce your love.

“Love is the most misunderstood word. Very few people know what love is or are capable of being in love. Love starts not with another but with loving oneself. Loving oneself deeply and with all its flaws comes when you are meditative in nature, ‘egoless’ and self-accepting. People who love are truly capable of being alone and vice versa,” he said.

“You don’t need a day to celebrate or announce your love. This day has been created so that you buy and consume products and help boost sales. The only person in love here is the person who is in love with money and making you all believe that it’s important to celebrate it,” he added.

Terence is one of the judges of the upcoming dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer”. The cae chereographer has many bollywood aongs to his credit. Teeence rose to fame with the first season of dance reality show Dance India Dance.

