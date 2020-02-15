Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar ‘A Match Made In Heaven’ Look Adorable Together In This Valentine Day Picture

There’s no doubt that the jodi of superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most loved star couples in the Telugu film industry. The duotime and again have proved it. Be it with their pictures or videos, the star couple never fails to turn heads with the amazing chemistry.

It was only late yesterday on Valentine’s day Namrata took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her hubby dearest. Namrata who shares over a whopping 1.5 Million followers on the video-image sharing app shared a a monochrome image that has the star couple with all smiles in chilled mood dressed in casual attire.

Namrata along with the picture had a catchy caption that read: “15 years my valentine!! ❤️❤️❤️he still makes me smile.. #nofilter #nofrills. Happy valentines people!!”

The picture of Mahesh and Namrata together was no less than a treat for the eyes of their fans, as the fans had all cute and lovely compliments for the star couple in the comments section.

About Mahesh’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru, the movie which released on occasion of Sankranti last month has been declared as a blockbuster hit.

The action drama has Rashmika Mandanna along with Vijayashanthi and Prakash Raj in key roles. The Mahesh Babu starrer is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

