The gorgeous Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to break the dance floor with Sreenivas Bellamkonda in ‘Window Taley’, the latest dance track from the highly anticipated Pan-India film ‘Chatrapathi’. The duo launched this upbeat party anthem in Patna, with their infectious energy and power-packed performance.

Sung by Dev Negi and Jyotica Tangri with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed, the track is a high-tempo party anthem featuring Nushrratt in a sizzling avatar with Bellamkonda looking suave and stylish. Apart from their electrifying chemistry, ‘Window Taley’ also treat fans to the actors’ killer dance moves that will leave you spellbound.

‘Chatrapathi’ is a high-octane action movie that will keep you at the edge of your seat! Marking the big Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda’ the big ticket, large canvas action-entertainer directed by VV Vinayak has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale and is written by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of S.S.Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

