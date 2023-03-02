Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Pretty In Her Postcard Ski Pictures From Kashmir

While winters are already coming to an end, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s frosty mood might make you want to take that break from work and spend time enjoying the last of the snow. Lately, the actress has been proactive towards wrapping up her projects and shoots. And after a long time, she took some time off to spend a vacation with her family and close ones in Kashmir.

Taking to social media, Bharuccha has shared some of the most fun, interesting videos from the trip, rest assured, these glimpses might make you want to pack your bags too.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha received praise for her portrayal in the layered horror thriller Chhorri, and she is now filming for the sequel of the film. In recent years, the actress has given a variety of performances that have been well-received by both audiences and reviewers.

Her pictures look quite dreamy and would want you to plan a trip like right now. Hehe!

What are your thoughts on Nushrratt’s pictures from Kashmir? Tell us in the space below.

